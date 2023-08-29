Canadian faces new charges over alleged global sale of lethal substances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canadian faces new charges over alleged global sale of lethal substances

By Press Association
Kenneth Law, 57, of Mississauga, now faces 14 charges (Peel Regional Police/PA)
A Canadian national accused of selling lethal substances to assist people across the world with suicide, including in the UK, has been charged with 12 further offences.

Kenneth Law was arrested in Ontario and initially charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide after allegedly selling 1,200 packages to 40 countries.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Inspector Simon James of York Police in Canada announced 11 police forces in Ontario were investigating the 57-year-old.

He said Law had allegedly being using the websites to sell the lethal substances since late 2020.

The officer told reporters the new charges relate to the province of Ontario only and each related to a person who had died.

Outside of Canada, the National Crime Agency said it launched its own probe into the deaths of 88 people in the UK who bought products websites selling substances to assist with suicide.

Law is also being investigated by police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

In total, 272 individuals in the UK were identified as having purchased products from the websites in a two-year period up to April 2023.

The NCA said 88 of those people have died.

At the press conference, Inspector James told reporters the force was “regularly in contact with police services from outside of the country”.

Before Tuesday’s extra charges, Law appeared in court in Brampton, Ontario on Friday for a brief bail hearing.

The defendant, of Mississauga, Ontario, is due to appear at the same court on September 8.