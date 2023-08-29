Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert because of extreme heat plaguing region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert because of extreme heat plaguing region

By Press Association
Rapper 50 Cent postponed a gig at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue in Phoenix, Arizona, because of high temperatures (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/PA)
Sweltering heat in Phoenix, Arizona that has routinely broken records this summer led to yet another cancelled concert, with rapper 50 Cent calling the temperatures “dangerous”.

He said his scheduled show on Tuesday night at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue in west Phoenix, was postponed because of the sweltering weather.

“I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wrote on social media.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Phoenix said Monday’s high hit 47C (117 degrees Fahrenheit). Tuesday’s temperature also is expected to reach 47C, which would break the previous record of 45C for August 29, set in 1981.

50 Cent joins other musicians whose shows have been impacted by the area’s scorching temperatures this summer.

In July, heavy metal band Disturbed postponed its concert, saying equipment would not work in Phoenix’s excessive heat. That outdoor show at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for March 2, 2024.

And at country singer Morgan Wallen’s July 19 concert in Phoenix, some fans complained on social media that some concession stands at Chase Field ran out of water. Others said they left the venue early because of the hot conditions despite the baseball stadium’s retractable roof being closed.

Phoenix is closing in on the record for most 43C days in a year — 53 days, set in 2020. Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday marked the 51st day.

There was no immediate word on when 50 Cent’s Phoenix show on his The Final Lap Tour will be rescheduled.

Millions of people across the South West experienced a historic heatwave in July, including in Phoenix, which had a streak of 31 consecutive days of high temperatures.