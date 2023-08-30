Searches of area where human remains discovered to continue for ‘some days’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Searches of area where human remains discovered to continue for ‘some days’

By Press Association
A person paraglides over the cliffs above Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Searches at the site where human remains were discovered off a cliff-side path in Bournemouth are likely to continue for “some days”, police said.

Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the “partial” remains were found by a member of the public near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive in Dorset, on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said in a statement: “Our searches are likely to continue for some days as the terrain at the location is very challenging.

“We appreciate that this has an impact on members of the public in the area and I am grateful for everyone’s patience as we need to ensure that the whole area is searched extensively.

“I am not in a position to go into any further details about the remains that have been found – only that they are partial human remains.

“However, I am confident that we are treating this as a murder investigation.”

He continued: “So far, it has not been possible to identify the victim or their gender. It is likely to take some time to establish any possible details.

“A vast number of enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, including looking at CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

“I would like to renew my appeal to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police. Any information, images or other material can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal that has been set up.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”