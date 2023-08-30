Searches of area where human remains discovered to continue for ‘some days’

Searches at the site where human remains were discovered off a cliff-side path in Bournemouth are likely to continue for “some days”, police said.

Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the “partial” remains were found by a member of the public near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive in Dorset, on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said in a statement: “Our searches are likely to continue for some days as the terrain at the location is very challenging.

“We appreciate that this has an impact on members of the public in the area and I am grateful for everyone’s patience as we need to ensure that the whole area is searched extensively.

“I am not in a position to go into any further details about the remains that have been found – only that they are partial human remains.

“However, I am confident that we are treating this as a murder investigation.”

He continued: “So far, it has not been possible to identify the victim or their gender. It is likely to take some time to establish any possible details.

“A vast number of enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, including looking at CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

“I would like to renew my appeal to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police. Any information, images or other material can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal that has been set up.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”