What the papers say – August 30

As the air traffic control debacle continues to cause major travel headaches for stranded Brits, the story continues to dominate the front pages of newspapers across the UK.

The Daily Telegraph is warning there will continue to be airline chaos all week, while The Independent states much of the same thing, adding that the French are now copping the blame for the whole fiasco.

DAILY TELEGRAPH: Chaos all week as air traffic control fails #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DuNhxploz8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 28, 2023

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: More travel chaos as French blamed for flight mayhem #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CYgrvcGLVD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror are looking into how those stranded are impacted by the travel mess, reporting that not a penny of compensation is to come as some families have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

MAIL: Not a penny to compensate air chaos victims #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GhBBRmKyIV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

MIRROR: Flights hell families £1,000s out of pocket #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U1AbwgECOz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

Despite the French copping the blame for triggering the air traffic control debacle, the i leads with accusations UK airlines have abandoned passengers in the travel crisis.

i: UK airlines accused of abandoning passengers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KWPINo0el0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

The Times has focused on an issue far closer to home, with a new survey indicating three-quarters of priests from the Church of England believe that Britain can no longer be described as a Christian nation.

TIMES: Britain isn’t a Christian nation now say clergy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pOyRnqXFAy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sung the praises of Brexit to the Daily Express, crediting the UK’s European divorce for making it possible to tear up housing red tape once imposed by Brussels.

EXPRESS: PM: Our Brexit Freedoms Will Ditch EU Rule to build Homes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NPy4FVSlne — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

The Guardian has looked east with its front page today, referencing an influential group of MPs urging Britain to stand up against China’s human rights abuses while calling on the UK to help Taiwan rebuild its defences to withstand an attack from mainland China.

THE GUARDIAN: Britain must take China’s human rights abuses seriously, say MPs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YoZaBTtjlM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2023

Speaking of China, the Financial Times reports investment megafirm Goldman Sachs has used a fund made up of Chinese state cash to purchase UK and US-based companies, some with ties to the British government.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday August 30 https://t.co/AcX3Asgupo pic.twitter.com/VTZeHJzxNh — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 29, 2023

And it is bad news for anyone who does not look like Gal Gadot or Henry Cavill because the Daily Star says “beer goggles” do not actually work.