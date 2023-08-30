Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’

By Press Association
Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’ (Chris Pizzello, AP)

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul says he believes “common ground” can be found with Hollywood studios as soon as industry higher-ups “come back to reality”.

The US actor, 44, was joined by his Breaking Bad co star Bryan Cranston on a Los Angeles picket line as strikes by members of US actors union Sag-Aftra neared the 50-day mark.

Actors began industrial action on July 14, after failing to negotiate new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Bryan Cranston, left, and Aaron Paul, cast members from Breaking Bad (Chris Pizzello, AP)

Speaking outside Sony Pictures studio, Paul and Cranston commented on the necessity of fair pay for actors, having both benefited in the past from residuals.

Residuals allow actors to be paid based on re-runs of their shows and films, and union members say they have plummeted with the advent and rise of streaming.

Paul told US outlet Deadline it was “beautiful” to be marching in solidarity with members of Breaking Bad, and its spinoff show Better Call Saul.

“The Breaking Bad family is a loving, supportive one,” he said.

“It’s incredible to walk around Sony that gave us jobs for many many years and I hope to work with Sony down the road, I love Sony.

“They’re not the villains here, they’re just not really understanding the reality of the situation.

“Once the higher-ups sort of come back to earth and come back to reality I really do feel that we’re going to find a common ground and march forward in this.”

Speaking about his first experiences in the industry, Cranston, who has been a Sag-Aftra member for 44 years, said residuals had been “part of the equation for working actors”.

“That’s how we paid our bills… residuals, international residuals, DVD sales and things like that but those things are gone,” he told Deadline.

Cast and writers from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul pose on a picket line outside Sony Pictures studios (Chris Pizzello, AP)

“We’re here now saying the working actor has to have a considerable raise just to make ends meet.”

He continued: “The AMPTP are made up largely of business people and they are… very good at their jobs – their focus is to make as much money as they can.

“They kind of like it that it’s the movie and television business, but in truth they could be selling wrenches of lemonade. It doesn’t matter to them.

“They just want and need to make money, that’s what they’re trained for.

“We’re different, we want to make a lot of art and hopefully make a living by doing so, that’s really it.”

Paul added: “We’re not going anywhere.

“We’re standing in solidarity with every SAG member out there. And we’re just fighting the good fight.”