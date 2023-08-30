New boundaries that could decide politicians’ election fates to be revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New boundaries that could decide politicians’ election fates to be revealed

By Press Association
Counting staff during the Irish General Election (PA)
Counting staff during the Irish General Election (PA)

Ireland’s much-anticipated new constituency boundaries are set to be revealed – and scrutinised carefully by politicians and election strategists in the coming days.

Elected representatives are eagerly awaiting to see what their new constituency boundaries look like, due to be published by the Electoral Commission on Wednesday morning.

The new constituency boundaries will allow for an increase in the number of seats in Ireland’s lower house of parliament, Dail Eireann, from 160 to at least 172 TDs – or as many as 181.

This has been prompted by a boom in the population to 5.15 million, as shown in Census 2022 – an increase of 8% in four years.

As the Irish constitution says there needs to be one TD to represent every 20,000 to 30,000 people in Ireland, the constituency boundaries need to shift.

Of Ireland’s 39 constituencies – nine three-seaters, 17 four-seaters and 13 five-seaters – all but one have seen population increases that put them at more than 30,000 people per TD, with Limerick County being the exception.

According to Irish electoral laws, each constituency should have between three and five elected members, with three-seaters seen as advantageous to large political parties and five-seaters an easier job for smaller parties and independents to get over the quota threshold.

If a population increase in a constituency requires more than five seats, it could result in a five-seat constituency being carved into two three-seaters – threatening to split vote bases.

If a county’s population has increased, but not by enough to warrant an extra seat, then parts of it could be tagged on to a neighbouring constituency.

Constituency reviews are meant to avoid breaching county boundaries where possible, to follow geographical features and to maintain the continuity of electoral areas as much as they can.

Upon the establishment of the Electoral Commission in February this year, it asked for submissions on how the boundaries should be redrawn, and received 556 submissions from elected representatives, political parties and academics.

In a submission from Dr Adrian Kavanagh, a geography expert from Maynooth University, he suggested that Dublin could gain an extra five or six seats, but the decision of where to put them could be “complex” in some cases.

In an example of the decisions facing the Commission, Mr Kavanagh said that the three constituencies of Wicklow, Clare and Waterford all had populations too large to leave them with their current allocation of seats, but not large enough to warrant a new seat each.

In the west of the country, he said that “everything in this region hinges around what will happen with Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon”, particularly in relation to Galway and Donegal.

“The task faced by the Commission in redrawing boundaries in the Munster region is also quite messy and there are very few straight-forward options available to the Commission in this region,” he said.

Ireland is due to hold local council elections and a European Parliament election next summer.

A general election is heavily rumoured to be planned for November next year, after the final Budget of the three-party coalition government is officially confirmed.