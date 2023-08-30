National Crime Agency part of international operation against malware network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Crime Agency part of international operation against malware network

By Press Association
FBI assistant director in charge Don Alway announces the results of the operation in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register/AP)
An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has seen malware which caused millions of pounds of damage worldwide taken down.

Qakbot malware – also known as Qboty and Pinkslipbot – infected more than 700,000 computers globally via spam emails.

The NCA ensured UK servers were taken offline as the operation, led by the FBI and US Department of Justice, seized Qakbot’s infrastructure in the US and across Europe on Saturday.

US authorities seized or froze around 8.6 million dollars (£6.8 million) of illicit cryptocurrency profits.

NCA head of cyber intelligence Will Lyne said: “This investigation has taken out a prolific malware that caused significant damage to victims in the UK and around the world.

“Qakbot was a key enabler within the cyber-crime ecosystem, facilitating ransomware attacks and other serious threats.”

He continued: “The NCA is focused on disrupting the highest harm cyber criminals by targeting the tools and services that underpin their offending.

“This activity demonstrates how, working alongside international partners, we are having an impact on those key enablers and the ransomware business model.”

The administrators behind Qakbot offered access for a fee and it was a go-to service for cyber criminals for at least 16 years.

Typically delivered by phishing emails, Qakbot gave hackers access to computers which could be used to deploy ransomware, steal sensitive information or gather intelligence on victims to use in frauds or scams.

It was used by the criminal groups behind the Conti, ProLock, Egregor, REvil, MegaCortex, and Black Basta ransomware strains to steal personal data, including banking credentials, from victims.

It is believed it impacted one in 10 corporate networks and accounted for about 30% of attacks globally.

Announcing the results of the operation on Tuesday, US attorney Martin Estrada said: “Nearly every sector of the economy has been victimised by Qakbot”.

No arrests were made and investigators have not revealed where the malware administrators were based.

Cybersecurity researchers believe they are in Russia or other former Soviet states.

FBI assistant director Donald Alway described Qakbot as “one of the most devastating cybercriminal tools in history” and said the network was “feeding the global cybercrime supply chain”.

More than 50 Qakbot servers were seized by the operation, which also included Europol and police in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Latvia.

The seized infrastructure was used to remotely dispatch updates which deleted the malware from thousands of infected computers.