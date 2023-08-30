Four extra Dail seats recommended for Dublin area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four extra Dail seats recommended for Dublin area

By Press Association
The creation of four additional seats in the Irish Parliament have been recommended following a major review of existing constituency boundaries by the Electoral Commission (Niall Carson/PA)
The creation of four additional seats in the Irish Parliament have been recommended following a major review of existing constituency boundaries.

The Electoral Commission review follows an 8% increase in the Irish population since 2016.

Just seven of the current 39 constituencies would remain untouched, according to the commission’s Constituency Review 2023 report, which was published on Wednesday.

Recommendations include increasing the number of TDs from 160 to 174, and the number of constituencies from 39 to 43.

The seven constituencies to remain unchanged since the last review are Clare, Cork South-West, Donegal, Dublin Central, Kerry, Limerick County and Waterford.

There are four extra seats in the Dublin area, with several changes to electoral divisions.

The five-seat Dublin Fingal constituency has gained a TD after being split into Dublin Fingal East and Dublin Fingal West, with three seats each.

The constituency of Dublin Rathdown has been allocated an additional TD to become a four-seat area.

Dublin West has gained a seat and will now have five TDs.

Dublin Mid-West has also become a five-seat constituency with an extra TD allocated there.

There is an additional seat in each of Cork North Central and Cork South Central.

The remaining eight seats are spread throughout the rest of the country.

The five-seat constituency of Tipperary will be divided into Tipperary North and Tipperary South.

The county picks up an additional TD with each of those new areas being three-seat constituencies.

The constituencies of Wicklow and Wexford lose a seat each, down from five to four, with territory from each area being transferred to create the new three-seat constituency of Wicklow-Wexford.

The existing five-seat Laois-Offaly constituency has been split into a three-seat Laois constituency and a three-seat Offaly constituency.

The constituencies of Kildare North and Longford-Westmeath have gained a seat each, both up from four to five.

The constituencies of Galway East and Meath East have increased from three-seat areas to four each.

Mayo has also become a five-seat constituency, up from four.