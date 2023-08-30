Woman arrested over death of two-year-old girl hit by car at holiday park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman arrested over death of two-year-old girl hit by car at holiday park

By Press Association
Isabella Tucker died after she was struck at Horsley Hale Farm near Littleport on Friday (Family handout/PA)
Isabella Tucker died after she was struck at Horsley Hale Farm near Littleport on Friday (Family handout/PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a toddler was hit by a vehicle at a holiday park.

Two-year-old Isabella Tucker was struck at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, on Friday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The youngster, from Ronald Street in Shadwell, east London, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, after the incident at about 6.45pm.

Despite efforts to save her she died of her injuries.

Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, said in a tribute released through police: “A beautiful daughter and little sister.

“It’s so easy to love you.

“Loved you from first sight and will love you forever.”

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, police said.

She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on November 24.

Police have asked that anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the incident to report information at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23, or call the force on 101.