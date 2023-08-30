Divorce and insomnia linked to health issues in postmenopausal women – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Divorce and insomnia linked to health issues in postmenopausal women – study

By Press Association
Stressful life events and insomnia could increase the risk of an irregular heartbeat in postmenopausal women (PA)
Stressful life events and insomnia could increase the risk of an irregular heartbeat in postmenopausal women (PA)

Getting divorced or losing a spouse can have major health impacts on postmenopausal women, according to a new study.

Researchers found that stressful life events and insomnia after the menopause can increase a woman’s risk of developing an irregular heartbeat, also known as atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation in turn can increase a person’s risk of developing heart failure or stroke, among other heart conditions.

A team of US researchers tracked 84,000 postmenopausal women with an average age of 64 taking part in a long-term study in the US.

The women were followed up for more than a decade and during this time 24,000 cases of atrial fibrillation were identified.

The new study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, saw researchers compare this information to data on stressful life events, insomnia and depression.

Loss of a loved one; illness; divorce; financial pressure and domestic, verbal, physical or sexual abuse were all deemed to be stressful life events.

The authors found that stressful life events and poor sleep were linked to a significantly higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

For each additional point on an insomnia scale, there was a 4% higher likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation, the authors said.

And for each additional point on a stressful life event scale, there was a 2% higher likelihood of having atrial fibrillation.

“In my general cardiology practice, I see many postmenopausal women with picture-perfect physical health who struggle with poor sleep and negative psychological emotional feelings or experience, which we now know may put them at risk for developing atrial fibrillation,” said lead study author Dr Susan Zhao, a cardiologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Centre in San Jose, California.

“I strongly believe that in addition to age, genetic and other heart-health related risk factors, psychosocial factors are the missing piece to the puzzle of the genesis of atrial fibrillation.”

She added: “The heart and brain connection has been long established in many conditions.

“Atrial fibrillation is a disease of the electrical conduction system and is prone to hormonal changes stemming from stress and poor sleep. These common pathways likely underpin the association between stress and insomnia with atrial fibrillation.”