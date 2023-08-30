Patients treated by female surgeons ‘fare better’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients treated by female surgeons ‘fare better’ – study

By Press Association
Patients treated by female surgeons ‘fare better’ according to a new study (PA)
Patients operated on by female surgeons “fare better” than those treated by men, according to a new study.

Post-operation death rates were lower in patients treated by female physicians, experts found.

These patients were also less likely to be readmitted to hospital or suffer other surgery-linked complications, according to the study by researchers from Canada and the US.

Academics said the findings “add to the growing literature showing that patients cared for by female physicians (including surgeons) appear to fare better than those being cared for by male physicians”.

The new study, published in the journal JAMA Surgery, included data on more than a million adult patients who had been given surgery in Ontario, Canada.

Some 151,054 were treated by a female surgeon and 1,014,657 by a male surgeon.

Researchers examined “post-operative outcomes” – including death rates, hospital readmissions and complications – among patients at 90 days post operation and again a year after their surgery.

Overall 14.3% suffered one or more “adverse post-operative outcomes” after 90 days.

This rose to 25% in the year following surgery.

Two percent of patients died within 90 days and 4.3% died within a year.

The researchers found that patients treated by a female surgeon were less likely to die and had reduced odds of hospital readmission, or major medical complication at 90 days or one year after surgery.

“In this large population-based cohort study, patients treated by female surgeons had significantly lower long-term (90-day and one-year) rates of adverse postoperative outcomes than those treated by male surgeons,” the authors wrote.

“These data add to the growing literature showing that patients cared for by female physicians (including surgeons) appear to fare better than those being cared for by male physicians. Despite these data, women continue to be marginalised in the workplace in many ways.

“To provide the best patient care, organisations should support women physicians and learn how they accomplish these improved outcomes.”