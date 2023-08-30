Police release CCTV of Aston Villa coach bricking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Police release CCTV of Aston Villa coach bricking

By Press Association
Turf Moor, home of Burnley FC (Mike Egerton/PA)
Police investigating the bricking of the Aston Villa team bus have released CCTV footage of the incident.

The footage shows the moment a brick was thrown at the Premier League team’s bus as it left Burnley following the away game victory on Sunday.

Damage was caused to the team bus and, although no one was injured police, warned the incident could have caused serious injury or death.

Police want to identify two men seen on the left of the coach seconds before the incident, shortly before 5.15pm as the vehicle entered the M65 motorway at junction 10.

Officers also appealed for information from anyone in the area at the time or any motorists who have dashcam footage.

Superintendent Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured.

“The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick.

“There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities.

“For this reason we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch.

“We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them.

“The area was busy when incident occurred, with bank holiday traffic and people leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa, and we believe there will be people out there who have not yet spoken to us, who either saw who was responsible or has dashcam showing the men more clearly.

“Whatever information you have please get in touch.”

A man was arrested in relation to the incident but has since been released no further action, having been found not to have been involved.

Anybody with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 480.