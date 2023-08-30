The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup

By Press Association
President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba addressed the UN General Assembly last year (Mary Altaffer/AP)
The president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, knew well the threat of military coups in his part of the world. But he swore one would not happen to him.

“While our continent has been shaken in recent weeks by violent crises, rest assured that I will never allow you and our country Gabon to be hostages to attempts at destabilisation. Never,” he declared this month as it marked 60 years of independence from France, almost all of that time with his family in power.

Now, according to a group of mutinous Gabonese security forces who spoke on state television early on Wednesday, he is under house arrest, accused of “unpredictable, irresponsible governance”.

The soldiers who claimed authority said people around Mr Bongo had been arrested for “high betrayal”, embezzlement and corruption, though it was not clear whether the president himself faced those charges.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Mr Bongo said in a brief video shared with media outlets hours after the soldiers’ predawn announcement.

In the richly carpeted room where he sat, an image of former South African president Nelson Mandela sat on a bookshelf.

Gabon Mutiny
President Ali Bongo Ondimba in his residence in Libreville on Wednesday ((BTP advisers on behalf of the President’s Office/AP)

A longtime politician and one-time funk musician, the French-educated president, 64, is a member of one of Africa’s political dynasties.

He took office in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled oil-rich Gabon for 41 years, and continued security partnerships with France and the United States.

His family’s longevity, perhaps, gave Mr Bongo confidence in the face of the military coups shaking other parts of French-speaking Africa.

Still, there have been challenges. He won his second seven-year term by a narrow margin in 2016 amid violent protests.

In late 2018 he had a stroke that kept him from his duties for months. Mutinous soldiers attempted a coup in early 2019 while he was in Morocco recuperating. They were quickly seized.

It is not yet clear how the coup announced on Wednesday, hours after Mr Bongo was declared the winner of a weekend presidential election, will play out.

The coup leaders said his family and his doctors were with him in his home. They did not give any details about his health.

Mr Bongo has held power in a corner of Africa where heads of state find ways to stay in office for decades.

Gabon’s neighbors are ruled by a trio of the continent’s longest-running leaders, including Teodoro Obiang in Equatorial Guinea, in office since 1979; Paul Biya in Cameroon, in office since 1982; and Denis Sassou Nguesso in the Republic of Congo, in office from 1979-92 and again since 1997.

While Gabon’s oil reserves have enriched its rulers, many linked by family ties, frustration has been growing among the population over the inequality on display.

“It is an oil emirate run like a family property for almost six decades,” said Thomas Borrel, an analyst in France who studies Africa.

Mr Bongo is one of Africa’s richest heads of state, and his wealth is likely to be scrutinised even more now, along with that of his family. Investigators in the US and France have looked into millions of assets in both countries.

For most people in Gabon, economic pain is rising along with prices. In an August 17 independence day speech, Mr Bongo acknowledged the widespread frustration.

“I know there is impatience,” he said, “the sentiment that we could have done better.”

He listed steps his government was taking to contain fuel prices, make education more affordable and to keep the cost of baguettes stable.

In January, the Gabonese government created a ministry to combat the high cost of living, according to the World Bank.

Even as he tried to appeal to citizens for votes, he continued what human rights groups and other observers have described as years of efforts to stifle the opposition.

Gabon abolished presidential term limits two decades ago. Last weekend’s general election, for the first time, was said to have no international observers.

Mr Bongo appeared intent on staying in office, like his father, until his death.

Affectionate about former coloniser France even as anti-French sentiment has grown in parts of Africa, Gabon’s president earlier this year played host to President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron’s declaration there that “the age of Francafrique is well over” was a response to critics who have long asserted that Paris props up authoritarian rulers on the continent.

Now Mr Bongo, trapped at home, seeks help from “all the friends we have”.

In recent years he has tried to present Gabon to the world as a global leader in environmental conservation instead of a case study in clinging to power.

The United Nations last year described the small country as “probably the most carbon-positive country in the world due to its strong environmental conservation and longstanding political commitment to preserving the country’s untouched natural environment”.

In 2021, Gabon was the first country to receive payments for reducing forest emissions from deforestation. Mr Bongo took pleasure in the progress and praise.

But such achievements are now overshadowed by the sight of hundreds of people dancing and cheering in the streets of the capital on Wednesday, declaring themselves free.