North Korea launches missile towards sea after US flies bombers during drills

By Press Association
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during his visit to the navy headquarters in North Korea on August 27 (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the North’s eastern waters, South Korea has said.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the launch took place on Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch came hours after the United States flew long-range B1-B bombers to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea as part of its annual drills with South Korea.

The field training has been held on the sidelines of an ongoing annual US-South Korean computer-simulated command post exercise called Ulchi Freedom Shield.

Koreas Tensions
The launch of what the North Korean government says is an intercontinental ballistic missile at Sunan international airport on March 16 this year (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korea views US-South Korean military drills as an invasion rehearsal.

Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.

Mr Kim said in a speech marking the country’s navy day on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of US-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 weapons tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the US, South Korea and Japan.

Many experts say North Korea ultimately wants to use its increased military capabilities to wrest greater concessions from the US.

North Korea’s testing spree has caused the US and South Korea to expand their drills, resume trilateral training involving Japan, and enhance “regular visibility” of US strategic assets at the Korean Peninsula.

In July, the US deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades.