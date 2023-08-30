Gerard Lawlor family ‘disappointed’ by Ombudsman report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gerard Lawlor family ‘disappointed’ by Ombudsman report

By Press Association
Gerard Lawlor’s family’s solicitor Niall Murphy (left) and Mr Lawlor’s father John react to a Police Ombudsman’s report (Rebecca Black/PA)
The family of a Catholic teenager killed by loyalist paramilitaries in 2002 have expressed disappointment in the findings of a Police Ombudsman report.

Gerard Lawlor’s father said he feels let down that more than 20 years on he is still having to pursue accountability for his son’s murder.

A report by Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson on Wednesday found significant failings in the Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation in 2002.

But she said she found no evidence of collusive behaviours and no evidence that the murder could have been prevented.

Mr Lawlor’s family maintain their belief that there was collusive behaviour in the police investigation which has not helped secured prosecutions.

No-one has ever been charged with or prosecuted for the murder of Mr Lawlor.

PSNI
Police ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson (Liam McBurney/PA)

John Lawlor said he was disappointed by the report.

“I think the years have toned down the anger a bit,” he said.

“I still believe in a just and open society, police have to be held to account.

“I think they had a golden opportunity this morning to address that and they didn’t do it.

“The core problem is still there, nobody is being held accountable.

“If you or I had done anything, we’d be crucified but there seems to be a part of this society that can walk about with impunity, and that’s the bit that is hard to swallow at times.

“We’re being let down, this should have been locked up years ago.”

Niall Murphy, solicitor for the Lawlor family, said the Ombudsman’s report is a “detailed analysis of a pathetic police investigation”.

“The report correctly confirms a multitude of egregious failings,” he said.

“Where we differ from the Ombudsman’s conclusive analysis, we consider the facts sustain ours, whereas her analysis is that collusive behaviours were not an impediment to the investigation.

“The family considered that the facts found, the failings found, the failure to arrest suspects, the failure to erect a vehicle checkpoint at the Whitewell Road/Antrim Road junction, that those facts actually sustain their sincerely held belief that collusive behaviour was an impediment to successful prosecutions in respect of those who murdered Gerard.”

An inquest into Mr Lawlor’s death was delayed while the Ombudsman’s investigation was ongoing.

Mr Murphy said he expects a preliminary hearing in the inquest will be held in the coming weeks or months.