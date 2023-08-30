Man charged in connection with break-in at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged in connection with break-in at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling’s home

By Press Association
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at the home of England forward Raheem Sterling (PA)
A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with a break-in at the home of England winger Raheem Sterling, Surrey Police said.

Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, has been charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.

One count relates to the burglary of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling’s home, the force said.

Sterling during a World Cup quarter-final against France in Qatar last December (PA)

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 last year during the World Cup in Qatar.

Krosi has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Crown Court on September 21.

Surrey Police said the matter had been sitting on file pending any new information coming to light.

Support for the England international flooded in on social media at the time, including from football pundit Gary Lineker.

Sterling travelled home from Qatar to be with his family after news of the break-in reached him, missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4.

In a press conference at the time, England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters: “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.

“That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.”