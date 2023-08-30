Parkinson’s blood test could help develop cure, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parkinson’s blood test could help develop cure, researchers say

By Press Association
Researchers hope their blood test could lead to a more ‘clear-cut’ diagnosis of Parkinson’s and better treatment for the disease (PA)
A blood test that can detect Parkinson’s disease could be a step towards finding a cure for the condition, researchers have suggested.

It is hoped the findings of a US study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, could lead to treatments that halt the progression of the disease before it affects a patient’s nervous system, or even help reverse damage on a cellular level.

Laurie Sanders, an associate professor in Duke School of Medicine’s departments of Neurology and Pathology, said: “Currently, Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed largely based on clinical symptoms after significant neurological damage has already occurred.

“A simple blood test would allow us to diagnose the disease earlier and start therapies sooner.

“Additionally, a clear-cut diagnosis would accurately identify patients who could participate in drug studies, leading to the development of better treatments and potentially even cures.”

A team led by Prof Sanders comprising neuroscientists from Duke Health developed the blood test by examining DNA damage in the mitochondria – small, energy-producing structures found in the cell.

Mitochondria contain their own DNA that can be damaged separately from the nuclear DNA that makes up most of a human genome.

The team developed an assay which showed higher levels of mitochondrial DNA damage in blood cells collected from patients with Parkinson’s disease compared to people without the condition.

The test also identified high levels of damaged DNA in blood samples from those with the genetic mutation LRRK2, which has been associated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s.

The team analysed cells further to explore whether their test could determine the effectiveness of a therapy that targets the LRRK2 mutation.

Prof Sanders added: “Our hope is that this assay could not only diagnose Parkinson’s disease, but also identify drugs that reverse or halt mitochondrial DNA damage and the disease process.

“This disease takes a terrible toll on people, and we are still just treating the symptoms. It’s important to get new, effective treatments over the finish line.”