AI system beats trio of human champions at drone racing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

AI system beats trio of human champions at drone racing

By Press Association
An AI drone (in blue) beat three world-champion drone racers (UZH/Leonard Bauersfeld/PA)
An AI drone (in blue) beat three world-champion drone racers (UZH/Leonard Bauersfeld/PA)

An AI drone has beaten three champion drone racers, setting a “new milestone” as the first autonomous system capable of winning against human champions at a physical sport, researchers said.

An AI system called Swift won multiple races against the trio in first-person view drone racing, where pilots fly quadcopters remotely at speeds of more than 100 kilometres per hour, according to researchers from the University of Zurich and tech company Intel.

Swift is the latest addition to artificial intelligence’s triumphs in competitions against humans, following the successes of IBM’s Deep Blue against Garry Kasparov at chess in 1996 and Google’s AlphaGo against top champion Lee Sedol at Go in 2016.

It took on 2019 Drone Racing League champion Alex Vanover, 2019 MultiGP Drone Racing champion Thomas Bitmatta and three-time Swiss champion Marvin Schaepper.

The races were held between June 5 and 13 last year on a purpose-built track, which necessitated “challenging manoeuvres” in a hangar of Dubendorf Airport, near Zurich.

The AI-powered drone achieved the fastest lap overall but human pilots were “more adaptable”, with the autonomous drone failing when conditions differed to what it was trained for.

Davide Scaramuzza, head of the Robotics and Perception Group at the Swiss university, said that flying drones faster increases their “utility”, as they have a limited battery capacity, and because flying fast is important to cover large spaces in shorter bouts of time.

He added the speed could prove useful for rescue drones entering buildings on fire, and for space exploration, forest monitoring and shooting action scenes on film sets.

Swift reacts in “real time” to data collected by a camera onboard the drone, according to the research, and it was trained in a simulated environment where it taught itself to fly by “trial and error”.

Prof Scaramuzza said: “Physical sports are more challenging for AI because they are less predictable than board or video games.

“We don’t have a perfect knowledge of the drone and environment models, so the AI needs to learn them by interacting with the physical world.”

The research was published in the Nature journal on Wednesday and is titled: Champion-Level Drone Racing using Deep Reinforcement Learning.