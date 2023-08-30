New drug could prevent hearing loss among child cancer patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New drug could prevent hearing loss among child cancer patients

By Press Association
A new drug could help prevent hearing loss in some child cancer patients, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
A new drug could help to prevent hearing loss among children with cancer, according to a new study.

Experts said that a high number of patients who have a certain treatment for childhood cancers suffer permanent hearing loss.

There are around 1,800 cancers among under 18s in the UK each year.

A chemotherapy drug called cisplatin is widely used to treat many cancers, especially in children.

Hearing loss charity RNID warned that cancer patients under the age of 18 who are given this drug are at a high risk of permanent hearing loss as a result.

It said that more than 70% of children treated with cisplatin experience permanent hearing loss as the drug builds up in the cochlea in the inner ear and damages the hair cells, which are unable to grow back.

But a new study, which is to be presented to the RNID Hearing Therapeutics Summit, found that a drug called Pedmark, also known as Pedmarqsi, lowers the risk of hearing loss brought on by cisplatin chemotherapy.

The summit, organised by the RNID along with the UCL Ear Institute and UCLH NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, will hear that the drug, given as an injection, can reduce hearing loss among children on cisplatin chemotherapy by up to 42%.

Manufacturer Fennec Pharmaceuticals said the drug may help to reduce the risk of hearing loss for the approximately 4,000 children with non-metastatic, solid tumours treated with cisplatin in Europe every year.

While it has been approved for use in the US and Europe, it is still waiting for approval by UK medical regulators.

Dr Ralph Holme, director of research and insight at RNID, said: “We look forward to when this important drug will be made available in the UK to children undergoing cancer treatment.

“The majority of children treated with cisplatin chemotherapy currently experience permanent hearing loss, but this drug could turn the tables so that more children are able to enjoy their hearing for years to come.

“At RNID, we want there to be a range of treatments to prevent hearing loss and restore hearing for those who need and want them, and our Hearing Therapeutics Summit is an important way to bring the research community together in order to share insight and speed up the development of new treatments.”

Dr Ananya Bhattacharya, head of medical affairs and safety at Fennec Pharmaceuticals, added: “Fennec is very pleased that Pedmarqsi offers patients and their families the opportunity to avoid this life impacting side effect and can give children the opportunity to live healthy, happy, and fully integrated lives after overcoming cancer.”