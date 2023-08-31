Stranded holidaymakers waiting days to get home as flights are full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranded holidaymakers waiting days to get home as flights are full

By Press Association
Thousands of stranded holidaymakers are being forced to wait several days for flights home despite airline schedules returning to normal following an air traffic control failure (Matthew Creed/PA)
Thousands of stranded holidaymakers are being forced to wait several days for flights home to the UK despite airline schedules returning to normal after an air traffic control failure.

Analysis of airline websites by the PA news agency showed most flights to the UK from popular destinations such as Majorca, Crete, Sicily and Antalya are sold out until the weekend.

Flights with spare seats are priced at more than £400 to deter new customers from booking them.

The disruption came at one of the worst times of the year as there is little spare capacity due to many families flying home at the end of the summer holidays.

EasyJet said it is trying to fly people back as quickly as possible.

It said in a statement: “Following the UK air traffic control systems issues on Monday, easyJet is now operating its normal schedule.

“We continue to work hard to support affected customers and bring them home including operating five repatriation flights as well as flying larger planes to particularly busy destinations.

“As more seats become available we are contacting customers who we know are yet to return home to try and get them on earlier flights.

“Seats on these flights will be offered on a first come, first served basis so we encourage those who wish to travel earlier to call us as soon as possible on +44 (0)330 5515147.

Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper is due to receive a preliminary report on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

“Although this situation was outside of our control, we are sorry for the difficulty this has caused for our customers and remain focused on doing all possible to assist them.”

British Airways said it will continue to reduce the size of its business class cabins on popular short-haul routes to maximise capacity.

This involves selling the middle place in rows of three seats, which are usually kept empty in that part of BA aircraft.

Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe said initial inquiries show an “unusual piece of data” received by the company caused the issue.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 1,585 flights due to serve UK airports were cancelled on Monday.

Despite the problem being resolved, the knock-on impact of aircraft and crew being out of position meant nearly 350 flights were cancelled on Tuesday and dozens on Wednesday.

Mr Rolfe said Nats is continuing to investigate what went wrong and will provide a “preliminary report” to Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Monday.

He added that the conclusions of the report will be made public.