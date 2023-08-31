Fires at two derelict pubs just streets apart treated as ‘suspicious’ by police

Fires which tore through two derelict pubs just streets away from each other in south London are being treated as “suspicious” by police.

As flames and smoke billowed into the air, around 100 firefighters rushed to tackle the blazes, which happened at the same time in Croydon on Thursday morning.

Parts of both buildings were “destroyed” and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the first blaze, at the former Windmill pub in St James’s Road, at 5.44am.

The former Windmill pub was damaged (Victoria Jones/PA)

It said: “The whole of the second floor and the roof of the building were destroyed by fire, resulting in a roof collapse. There were no reports of any injuries.

“One of the brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.”

At 6.24am, the LFB was called to the second fire, at the former Drum & Monkey pub in Gloucester Road, which is just a few minutes’ walk from the first one.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the scene.

The fire service added: “The whole of the first and second floors of the building were destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Police officers attended both buildings and put cordons in place.

Forensics could be seen investigating a burning suitcase containing clothes and mobile phones nearby.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The fires are being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation is being led between the Met and the London Fire Brigade.

“There have been no reports of injuries on any of the scenes. At this early stage there have been no arrests.”