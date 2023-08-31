Wagner mercenary group’s second-in-command Utkin buried in quiet Moscow ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wagner mercenary group’s second-in-command Utkin buried in quiet Moscow ceremony

By Press Association
The grave of Dmitry Utkin, who oversaw the Wagner Group’s military operations, at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchy, outside Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The man who is believed to have given Russian mercenary group Wagner its name has been buried during a quiet ceremony at a military cemetery in Moscow.

Dmitry Utkin died in an August 23 plane crash that killed all 10 people on board, including Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his other top lieutenants.

The crash between Moscow and St Petersburg happened two months after Mr Prigozhin led his fighters in a brief mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

Mr Utkin, 53, was buried at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery, where some of Russia’s most decorated military heroes are interred.

The grave of Dmitry Utkin at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchy, outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended some previous services at the cemetery in the Mytishchi district on Moscow’s outskirts, but Mr Utkin’s was a quiet affair.

Russian social media channels carried videos that showed the burial site cordoned off and police officers standing watch.

Mr Utkin’s grave bore a rare picture of him.

Some photos that previously circulated online showed him with Nazi-style tattoos along with claims that he loved Nazi symbols.

His nom de guerre was Wagner, an apparent reference to German composer Richard Wagner, who was said to be Adolf Hitler’s favourite, and it became the mercenary group’s name.

Mr Utkin initially was thought to have started the company, but Mr Prighozin identified himself as the founder last year.

Relatives of Dmitry Utkin follow his coffin during a farewell ceremony at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Mr Utkin, a former member of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service and a retired special forces officer who served in Russian wars in Chechnya, served as Wagner’s second-in-command.

He was responsible for command and combat training for the Wagner Group, according to investigations by the Dossier Centre and Bellingcat.

While Mr Putin denied early on that the mercenaries had any links to the Russian government, Mr Utkin appeared in a video broadcast from a Kremlin reception in December 2016.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the business jet carrying Wagner’s top echelon to crash last week.

The Kremlin denied suspicions that the crash was payback for the Prigozhin-led revolt, terming such allegations as an “absolute lie”.

Mr Prigozhin was buried this week in a quiet ceremony in his home city of St Petersburg, ending his tumultuous journey from street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader.

Colleagues of Dmitry Utkin after a farewell ceremony for him at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery outside Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian state television barely covered the event.

The June mutiny posed the greatest challenge to Mr Putin’s grip on power of his 23 years leading Russia.

He noted last week that Wagner leaders “made a significant contribution” to the fighting in Ukraine and described Mr Prigozhin as a “talented businessman” and “a man of difficult fate” who had “made serious mistakes in life”.

A short video published posthumously on Grey Zone, a Russian telegram channel associated with Mr Prigozhin, suggests the mercenary leader was aware of his own mortality.

“For those talking about whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing, now it’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” Mr Prigozhin, who is seen travelling in an armoured car, says.

“For those who like to discuss my elimination, private life, income or other things, basically I’m fine.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that “different versions” of the plane crash exist and “are being considered” by Russian investigators, including, “let’s put (it) this way, deliberate wrongdoing”.