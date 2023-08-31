Royal palace visitors advised how to dodge Ulez cameras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal palace visitors advised how to dodge Ulez cameras

By Press Association
The charity managing Hampton Court Palace is advising visitors how to avoid ultra-low emission zone enforcement cameras (Yui Mok/PA)
The charity managing Hampton Court Palace is advising visitors how to avoid ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) fees despite entering the expanded area.

Historic Royal Palaces said drivers who turn left out of the south-west London site’s car park “will not be seen” by the scheme’s cameras.

Drivers who enter the Ulez area in vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

The zone was expanded on Tuesday to cover the whole of Greater London in what mayor of London Sadiq Khan said was a vital measure to improve air quality.

The road leading into Hampton Court Palace’s car park remains outside the Ulez area, but the one vehicles use when leaving the site is inside it.

On Thursday morning, the Plan Your Journey section of the palace’s website said: “The exit of the car park onto Hampton Court Road emerges into the charging zones.

“However, left-turning, non-compliant cars exiting the palace car park back out of London will not be seen by ULEZ camera (located further north along the road) unless they re-enter the ULEZ zone elsewhere with a non-compliant vehicle.

“While the positioning of any camera could change, TfL (Transport for London) has no future plans to review this location.”

Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

The information had been removed from the website by Thursday afternoon, but Historic Royal Palaces tweeted that visitors who turn left out of the car park “will not be seen by the enforcement camera and will not be charged”.

TfL has installed almost 1,900 Ulez cameras in the expanded area.

These are used to charge drivers of non-compliant vehicles signed up for automatic payments, and issue £180 fines to those who have not enrolled in the programme and fail to pay the daily fee when required.

Hampton Court Palace, on the north bank of the River Thames in the borough of Richmond upon Thames, was a residence of King Henry VIII and his six wives.

It attracts more than half a million visitors a year.

Historic Royal Palaces was approached for a comment about its Ulez advice.