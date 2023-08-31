Winter vaccinations brought forward as Covid variant spreads in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winter vaccinations brought forward as Covid variant spreads in Scotland

By Press Association
Vaccinations have been brought forward in Scotland due to new Covid variant (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
A new coronavirus variant has been found to be spreading in Scotland, leading to winter vaccinations being brought forward.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said variant BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, was identified on August 16 through a PCR test.

Less than a fortnight later on August 29, it was found in wastewater in another NHS board area.

Pirola has already been found in England, Sweden, Canada and America, and is said to be the “most striking variant since Omicron”.

The new variant has prompted the winter vaccination programme in Scotland to be brought forward to September 4 from mid-October, for care home residents, the over-75s and those who are clinically vulnerable.

A report from PHS said: “Scottish wastewater surveillance data provided by BioSS to PHS have identified the presence of BA.2.86 in a different NHS health board.

“Accuracy of the detection of specific variants varies due to the nature of wastewater sequencing data and caution is required when interpreting genomic wastewater analyses.”

The UK Health Security Agency has held a technical group meeting to assess BA.2.86 “due to a high number of mutations and the unknown effects this may have on transmissibility and severity”.

PHS has continually monitored Covid-19 and other respiratory infection levels over the summer.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS, said: “While we are not concerned about the current levels of Covid-19, the identification of BA.2.86 in Scotland means that we are now working with health boards to ensure those most vulnerable to illness are protected this winter.”

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith said: “Work is ongoing to understand the new Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 more fully, however as a precautionary measure, vaccination of people at highest risk such as care home residents and people aged 75 and over is being brought forward.”