Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

By Press Association
Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Brazilian federal police are questioning former president Jair Bolsonaro about allegedly attempting to sneak in diamond jewellery reportedly worth three million dollars (£2.3 million) and the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office, federal authorities said.

Mr Bolsonaro arrived on Thursday morning at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital, a federal police spokesperson confirmed to journalists waiting outside the premises, including one from The Associated Press (AP).

Another federal police officer confirmed to the AP that he and seven others were summoned to answer questions about the jewellery.

Aside from Mr Bolsonaro, police will also be questioning his wife Michelle, two lawyers, former aide Lt Col Mauro Cid, Lt Col Cid’s father, Osmar Crivelatti and Marcelo Camara, the officer said.

Photojournalists cover the arrival of the vehicle carrying Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil
Photojournalists cover the arrival of the vehicle carrying Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The simultaneous hearings pose another potential blow for the embattled far-right leader, who is also the target of several other investigations.

Earlier this month, federal police raided the homes and offices of several people purportedly involved in the jewellery case and alleged Mr Bolsonaro received nearly 70,000 dollars (£55,000) for the sale of two luxury watches gifted from Saudi Arabia.

Mr Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyers did not respond to a request for comments from the AP.

The investigation into the undeclared jewellery is just one of many legal headaches Mr Bolsonaro faces.

Earlier this year, he was ruled ineligible to run for office until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

Another investigation revolves around Lt Col Cid’s arrest in May for allegedly falsifying Covid-19 vaccine cards for his own family and Mr Bolsonaro’s family during the pandemic.

A parliamentary commission of inquiry is also investigating whether Mr Bolsonaro incited the January 8 riots in which his supporters ransacked the Supreme Court, the presidential palace and Congress one week after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as president.