Brain stimulation could boost maths ability – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brain stimulation could boost maths ability – study

By Press Association
Using electrodes to ‘excite’ certain areas of the brain could help people who struggle with maths enjoy the subject more, a study has suggested (Alamy/PA)
Using electrodes to ‘excite’ certain areas of the brain could help people who struggle with maths enjoy the subject more, a study has suggested (Alamy/PA)

Using electrodes to “excite” certain areas of the brain could help people who struggle with maths enjoy the subject more, a study has suggested.

A team spanning the universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands investigated the impact of neurostimulation on learning.

High-frequency random noise stimulation, also known as tRNS, works by sending a mild electrical current to the brain through two electrodes on the scalp.

Roi Cohen Kadosh, a professor of cognitive neuroscience and head of the School of Psychology at the University of Surrey led the project.

He said: “Learning is key to everything we do in life – from developing new skills, such as driving a car, to learning how to code. Our brains are constantly absorbing and acquiring new knowledge.

“Previously, we have shown that a person’s ability to learn is associated with neuronal excitation in their brains. What we wanted to discover in this case is if our novel stimulation protocol could boost, in other words excite, this activity and improve mathematical skills.”

Some 102 people were recruited for the study – published in the journal Plos Biology – with their mathematical skills assessed beforehand.

They were split into four groups, including a learning group and an ‘overlearning’ group – in which people practised sums “beyond the point of mastery” – while being exposed to high-frequency random electrical noise stimulation.

The other two groups were exposed to a placebo, which researchers said was similar to real stimulation but without significant electrical currents.

Brain activity was measured via an electroencephalogram (EEG) recording at the beginning and end of the stimulation.

The team found the ability of those whose brains were less “excited” by maths during the assessment had improved post-stimulation.

There was no change in those who performed well in the initial assessment, nor in those included in the placebo groups.

Prof Cohen Kadosh added: “What we have found is how this promising neurostimulation works and under which conditions the stimulation protocol is most effective.

“This discovery could not only pave the way for a more tailored approach in a person’s learning journey but also shed light on the optimal timing and duration of its application.”

Dr Nienke van Bueren from Radboud University, who led the study under Prof Cohen Kadosh’s supervision, said: “These findings highlight that individuals with lower brain excitability may be more receptive to electrical noise stimulation, leading to enhanced learning outcomes, while those with high brain excitability might not experience the same benefits in their mathematical abilities.”