Manchester United looking to make deadline-beating move for Sergio Reguilon

By Press Association
Sergio Reguilon is wanted by Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA).
Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon is the frontrunner to fill Manchester United’s need for a left-back before the transfer deadline, the PA news agency understands.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone from too many options in that area to being left light after Luke Shaw’s muscle injury compounded the absence of Tyrell Malacia and recent exits.

Alex Telles last month made a permanent switch to Al-Nassr and Brandon Williams’ loan move to Ipswich was announced the day before Shaw’s extended absence became public.

United have scoured the market for a left-back since then, with Reguilon looking the most likely option to join on loan as Friday’s deadline looms.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford three years ago and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are understood to have given Reguilon permission to travel to Manchester for a medical, with an agreement close. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was another option they looked at.

United are hoping to bolster their midfield before the deadline, but a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is understood to be in the balance.

Negotiations continue for the Morocco international – who worked with Ten Hag at Utrecht – as the Red Devils look to bring in the 27-year-old while balancing financial fair play requirements.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to complete his move on Friday after Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace in a £15million deal rising to a potential £20million.

In terms of departures, academy graduate Teden Mengi has completed a permanent move to Premier League new-boys Luton for an undisclosed fee.

Marc Jurado could make a permanent move back to Spain, while young striker Charlie McNeil should complete a loan switch to Stevenage.