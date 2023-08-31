Man pulled over for driving with huge bull called Howdy Doody in passenger seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man pulled over for driving with huge bull called Howdy Doody in passenger seat

By Press Association
A Watusi bull rides in the passenger seat of a car in Norfolk, Nebraska (News Channel Nebraska via AP)
A Watusi bull rides in the passenger seat of a car in Norfolk, Nebraska (News Channel Nebraska via AP)

Police got an extra surprise after they received an emergency call about a car driving with a cow inside it in the US state of Nebraska.

Norfolk police captain Chad Reiman said it did not take long for officers to track down the modified Ford Crown Victoria saloon with a bull riding in the passenger seat on the main motorway entering the city of roughly 24,000 people on Wednesday morning.

“We didn’t have a full understanding of it until we saw it,” Mr Reiman said.

The car that Lee Meyer has driven in parades across the area for years has half the windscreen and roof removed to make room for his bull, named Howdy Doody, to ride along.

A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger seat of a car owned by Lee Meyer in Norfolk, Nebraska
A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger seat of Lee Meyer’s car in Norfolk, Nebraska (News Channel Nebraska via AP)

A yellow metal cattle gate serves as the passenger side door – allowing for the Watusi bull to be tied up – and a set of longhorns serves as a bonnet ornament.

“It wouldn’t go far without being noticed for sure,” Mr Reiman said.

A video of the traffic stop shot by News Channel Nebraska spread quickly online.

A sign on the side of Mr Meyer’s car from a parade in Burwell late last month declared that Howdy Doody’s eye-catching ride was judged the best car entry in Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade.

Mr Reiman said Mr Meyer told him that when he went to that parade, he drove Howdy Doody in a proper trailer, so it was not clear why he decided to load the bull into his car on Wednesday and drive the 36 miles from his home in Neligh to Norfolk.

Mr Reiman said Mr Meyer was not heading to a parade on Wednesday.

Mr Meyer did not answer his home phone on Thursday morning so he could not be reached immediately for an explanation.

But his wife, Rhonda, told the Norfolk radio station that shot video of the traffic stop that Howdy Doody has been Mr Meyer’s “friend and buddy” ever since he got him eight or nine years ago.

A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger seat of a car owned by Lee Meyer in Norfolk, Nebraska
Howdy Doody sits in the passenger seat of a car (News Channel Nebraska via AP)

Videos of Lee Meyer driving Howdy Doody around can readily be found online from 2017 and 2019.

Rhonda Meyer told US92 that “Lee thinks he’s a movie star” after the video of his traffic stop went viral, but that he is also a little shy.

Ms Meyer said Howdy Doody is like a member of the family now, but she was not always wild about how much her husband spent on the bull over the years.

“The amount of money that he’s spent on this whole darn project between the car and the bull I could’ve had a brand new kitchen,” Rhonda Meyer said.

Mr Reiman said there were clearly some traffic violations related to Mr Meyer’s car, but the officer let him off with a warning as long as he turned around and took Howdy Doody home.

“We’ve never dealt with anything quite like that before,” Mr Reiman said.