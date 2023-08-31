Nottingham NHS Trust head: Maternity improvements to be made ‘whatever the cost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nottingham NHS Trust head: Maternity improvements to be made ‘whatever the cost’

By Press Association
Anthony May, who began his role as Chief Executive of NUHT on the day the independent review began into the trust’s maternity services (Callum Parke/PA)
The head of an NHS trust under review for maternity care failings has said improvements will be made “whatever the cost, whatever it takes”.

Anthony May OBE, chief executive of the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUHT), said positive steps had already been taken to improve maternity care but more work was needed to restore trust.

NUHT is currently the subject of an independent review investigating hundreds of cases of failings in maternity care that led to the deaths and harm of babies and mothers.

Friday marks the first anniversary of the review, led by Donna Ockenden, with families affected calling for those involved in the scandal to be held to account.

Mr May said: “Our trust, our hospitals, are a landmark in these communities and we absolutely have to find a way and the capacity to improve if we’re going to maintain the trust and confidence of local people.

“So whatever the cost, whatever it takes, we must respond to the review.

“We must continue to improve because people depend upon us and what we do here, and for them the services have got to be good, and the experience has to be good.”

Friday also marks one year since Mr May began his current role.

In that time, he has met staff and families and regularly meets Ms Ockenden, who is leading a multi-disciplinary team of medical experts to analyse more than 1,700 cases of suspected failings.

The meetings with Ms Ockenden have already informed changes including improved translation services, accessibility and cultural sensitivity, as part of continuous feedback and learning.

The Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, managed by NUHT (Callum Parke/PA)
Mr May described the review – expected to be the biggest maternity investigation in NHS history – as “crucially important to the future of the trust”, which runs three sites in Nottingham.

When asked what he would say to expectant mothers due to give birth in the near future, Mr May said: “I would say to women and families, we are improving, we can see that objectively we’re improving, whether it’s triage, recruitment, compliance with guidelines, foetal heart rate monitoring, there is a whole range of areas where we know we’re getting better.

“Equally importantly, friends and families are telling us through the surveys that we do that things are getting better, and their experience is better.

“Equally, I would say to anybody who’s worried about our services, maternity or other services, then tell us.

“If it’s in maternity, tell your midwife, if it’s anywhere else in the trust, find a way of telling your clinician so that we can help and fix the problem.”

Mr May’s comments come as the Nottingham Families Maternity Group said on Friday that they “expect action” to ensure people are held accountable for care failings.

They have called on Nottinghamshire Police to investigate whether laws have been broken and said that a culture change is needed at the trust, which they believe has previously been “rewarding” unsafe care.

Mr May said hearing the stories of families had been “humbling and informative” and that changing the culture of the trust was a priority.

He said: “I’ve spent most of my time on culture and leadership in the organisation.

“I think we’re improving, families and friends say we’re improving and the data starts to bear that out as well.

“But unless we get the culture right, and people feel they’re able to work, supported to work in an open and transparent environment, we won’t continue to improve.

“So for me, making the environment and the circumstances for our services right is absolutely paramount.

“The relationship that we’re trying to build with families through transparency and taking accountability and saying we’re sorry is critical for the future of the trust and for the future of the review.”

NUHT has also been reinspected by the Care Quality Commission, with the trust last being graded as requiring improvement.

The latest report will be published later in September.