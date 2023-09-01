Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia amid strained relations with Russia and China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia amid strained relations with Russia and China

By Press Association
Pope Francis picks up a piece of Aaruul or Mongolian curd cheese as he arrives at Ulaanbaatar’s International airport Chinggis Khaan (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday on a visit designed to encourage one of the world’s smallest and newest Catholic communities.

It is the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and comes at a time when the Vatican’s relations with Mongolia’s powerful neighbours, Russia and China, are again strained.

The Pope arrived in the capital Ulaanbaatar after an overnight flight which passed through Chinese airspace, affording a rare opportunity to send a note of greetings to President Xi Jinping. Vatican protocol calls for the pope to send such greetings whenever he flies over a foreign country.

In his message to Mr Xi, he expressed “greetings of good wishes to your excellency and the people of China”.

People wave Vietnamese flags as they wait for Pope Francis at the Ulaanbaatar’s International airport Chinggis Khaan, (Ng Han Guan, AP)

“Assuring you of my prayers for the wellbeing of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace,” he said.

Upon arrival Pope Francis, who uses a wheelchair, was met on the tarmac by helmeted honour guards along with Mongolia’s foreign minister and was offered a taste of dried yoghurt from a woman in traditional dress, in a sign of welcome.

He made no public comments. Along with priests and others gathered on the tarmac, several dozen watched his arrival from the airport terminal.

Speaking to reporters en route to Mongolia late on Thursday, Pope Francis said he was looking forward to visiting the country.

“There are only a few inhabitants — a small people, but a big culture,” he said aboard the ITA charter plane.

“I think it will do us good to try to understand this long, big silence, understand what it means but not intellectually, but with senses.”

He added: “Mongolia, you understand with your senses.”

Pope Francis is received by the Foreign Minister of Mongolia, Batmunkh Battsetseg, right, as he arrives in Ulaanbaatar’s (Andrew Medichini, AP)

The visit will include official meetings with the Mongolian president and prime minister, as well as a speech before Mongolian government, cultural and business leaders, followed by Pope Francis’ first encounter with the bishops, priests and nuns who form the backbone of a tiny Catholic community of 1,450 which has only been in existence for a generation.

While Christianity has been present in the region for hundreds of years, the Catholic Church has only had a sanctioned presence in Mongolia since 1992 after the country shrugged off its Soviet-allied communist government and enshrined religious freedom in its constitution.

The Holy See and Mongolia have had diplomatic relations since and a handful of missionary religious orders, including Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, have nurtured the tiny community through its first three decades of life.

Catholic sisters attend a mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (Louise Delmotte, AP)

Four Missionaries of Charity sisters run a nursing home on the northern outskirts of Ulaanbaatar with a capacity of 30 beds.

There, they provide care for elderly people with mental or physical disabilities, or who are homeless, undocumented, or otherwise ostracized by their families.

Sister Jeanne Francoise said it was an honour Pope Francis was coming to Mongolia, saying she had seen him once before when she was living in Rome but that it was never as “close” as it would be in Mongolia.

The Pope has long praised the work of missionaries and has tried to reinvigorate the missionary focus of the church at large by visiting them and encouraging their work.