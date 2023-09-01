Residents of Hong Kong and southern China take cover from Super Typhoon Saola

Residents across Hong Kong and cities in southern mainland China have hunkered down as Super Typhoon Saola approaches, with the massive storm looking like it will directly hit the densely populated region.

Latest reports indicate Super Typhoon Saola should make landfall within 100 kilometres south of Hong Kong, with businesses, schools, public transport, and the city’s usually-bustling financial hub all but empty as residents prepare to face one of the strongest storms in recent years.

The city remained shut down after the Hong Kong Observatory raised a level eight typhoon signal for Saola at 2.40am local time on Friday, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system.

A man sleeps on the rooftop of a residential building in Hong Kong ahead of the typhoon making landfall (Daniel Ceng/AP)

Observatory director Chan Pak-wai revealed the alert level may still be raised higher on Friday night, warning the situation may be upgraded to a level 10 signal if winds reach hurricane levels.

The level 10 hurricane signal is the highest warning under its typhoon rating system.

It was last used in 2018 when Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, which left 200 injured with no fatalities.

China’s National Meteorological Centre said Saola may make landfall anywhere from Huidong County to Taishan city in the southern Guangdong province, neighbouring Hong Kong.

The Super Typhoon currently hurtling towards the coast is expected to meet land at some time between Friday night and Saturday morning.