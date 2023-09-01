US committee chair calls Russia-China alliance ‘biggest threat since war’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US committee chair calls Russia-China alliance ‘biggest threat since war’

By Press Association
US congressman Michael McCaul outlined what he called the biggest threat since the Second World War (TT News Agency via AP)
The chairman of the US house foreign affairs committee has said that a partnership between the Russian and Chinese leaders worries him, adding: “We have never seen a threat this large scale to Europe and the Pacific, I would argue, since World War Two.”

Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, said during a visit to Sweden that an alliance between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin “provides a very big challenge, I think, for the free world in this great power competition that we find ourselves in”.

Joe Biden’s administration has warned Mr Xi’s government of unspecified consequences if it supports the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine.

A United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications.

The report cited Russian customs data that showed Chinese state-owned military contractors supplied navigation equipment, fighter jet parts, drones and other goods, but did not say whether that might trigger US retaliation.

Gregory Meeks
Gregory Meeks joined Mr McCaul in Stockholm (TT News Agency via AP)

China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas, which helps Mr Putin’s government offset lost sales after the United States, Europe and Japan cut off most purchases of Russian energy.

Beijing can do that without triggering Western sanctions on its own companies, but Washington and its allies are frustrated that it undercuts economic pressure on Moscow.

China rejects Western trade and financial sanctions on Russia because they were not authorised by the United Nations Security Council, where Beijing and Moscow have veto power. However, China has appeared to avoid directly defying those sanctions.

Mr McCaul, who was part of a US congressional delegation visiting Sweden and met with foreign minister Tobias Billstrom, said he expects the Nordic country to join Nato by October.

Long-neutral Sweden applied for Nato membership together with neighbouring Finland in 2022. New entries must be approved by all existing members, and as Nato leaders met for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sweden was missing the green light from two: Turkey and Hungary.

Finland, which shares an 832-mile border with Russia – more than doubling the length of Nato’s border with Russia – became the 31st member of the world’s biggest military alliance in April.

But it was not until a Nato summit in July that Turkey’s president agreed to send the accession documents to the Turkish Parliament for approval, something he had refused to do for more than a year.

By having Finland and Sweden in Nato, “I think it will achieve the exact opposite effect that Mr Putin wanted to achieve, and that was to weaken and divide Nato”, Mr McCaul said. With the two Nordic neighbours in Nato, the alliance has “never been stronger and more united”, he said.

After Stockholm, the US delegation will travel to the Netherlands for meetings with Dutch government officials and members of parliament, among others.

The delegation visit to Europe aims to bolster ties with US strategic allies, as well as discuss support for Nato and Ukraine, ways to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine; and how to confront shared threats from China.

The Netherlands and Denmark recently said they will donate fighter jets to Ukraine.