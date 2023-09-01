Man who posed for selfies as he piloted ‘flimsy’ migrant dinghy is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man who posed for selfies as he piloted ‘flimsy’ migrant dinghy is jailed

By Press Association
Reda Hamoud Abdurabou was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Reda Hamoud Abdurabou was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

An Egyptian man who posed for selfies as he piloted a “flimsy” inflatable dinghy with 50 migrants on board has been jailed.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou, 25, took charge of the small boat while trying to cross the English Channel in July 2022.

Abdurabou was sentenced to three years and two months in jail at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration to the UK and attempting to enter the country illegally.

He was arrested when he arrived in the UK and his mobile phone was seized.

Abdurabou took pictures of himself moments before the dinghy was intercepted by Border Force.

The pictures show the 25-year-old posing with his hand on the tiller as he steered the boat towards the UK.

Messages were also found on Abdurabou’s phone about attempting to reach the UK illegally.

Migrants were seen balancing on the edge of the inflatable dinghy while others sat on the floor of the boat, the Home Office said.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “This pilot brazenly tried to flout our laws, and has rightly been brought to justice today.

“Putting lives at risk by steering men, women and children across the Channel in flimsy dinghies will not be tolerated and we will continue to work relentlessly to stop these completely unnecessary crossings and ensure those responsible are put behind bars.”

Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the Home Office, said: “This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives by crossing the Channel illegally.

“Anyone willing to take the helm of these small boats can expect to be arrested and prosecuted.

“I want to praise the quick work of my officers who have brought this criminal to justice.

“His sentence shows that our teams are working relentlessly to clamp down on this illegal trade.”