More than 200 reports of Ulez camera-related crime logged in month to expansion

There were 222 reports of crimes relating to Ulez cameras logged in the month leading to its expansion across London, according to figures released by the Metropolitan Police.

Previous figures released in August showed there had been 288 reports since the force began collecting the data in early April, taking the current total released on Friday to 510.

The figures include approximately 159 reports of cameras being stolen and 351 cameras being damaged.

I'm calling on Sadiq Khan to ditch the ULEZ camera designed to trap cancer patients, staff & visitors to the Royal Marsden.I want the ULEZ extension scrapped entirely, but a degree of common sense & compassion being applied by the Mayor in this instance would be very welcome. pic.twitter.com/qDKxlDQjrr — Paul Scully MP (@scullyp) September 1, 2023

The actual number of cameras affected may be higher as one report can represent multiple offences.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone expanded across all of the capital’s boroughs on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam and London minister Paul Scully announced he had written to Mr Khan urging him to remove the Ulez camera in front of the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, which has been targeted by vandals, describing it as a “lightning rod” for those taking the law “into their own hands”.

In a statement, the Met said: “(We have) and will continue to take criminal activity in relation to Ulez seriously and have deployed considerable resources to our operation.

“To date, Met investigations have led to the arrest of two individuals, one charged and bailed for trial to June 2024 and the other discontinued by the CPS.

“We continue to monitor Anti-Ulez protests, as we do for all potential public order matters, to consider if bespoke policing plans are required. Some events have seen between 200 and 300 people attending.”

Protesters gathered outside Downing Street in central London on the first day of the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (PA/Victoria Jones)

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “Vandalism on our network is unacceptable and all incidents are reported to the police for investigation.

“Criminal damage to Ulez cameras puts the perpetrators at risk of prosecution and life-changing injuries, while simultaneously risking the safety of the public.

“Camera vandalism will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide. All vandalised cameras are replaced as soon as possible.

“We have an extensive camera network which is sufficient to support the effective operation of the scheme.

“Anyone driving a non-compliant vehicle within the expanded zone will be detected, and we advise everyone to check whether their vehicle is compliant and to consider the various support that is available.”