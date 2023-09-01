Rapist RAF worker jailed after admitting child sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rapist RAF worker jailed after admitting child sex offences

By Press Association
Glenn Poyner has been jailed for 19 and a half years (Jacob King/PA)
Glenn Poyner has been jailed for 19 and a half years (Jacob King/PA)

A former RAF worker has been jailed for 19-and-a-half years for raping a child and sexually assaulting another.

Glenn Poyner, 35, formerly of RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates’ Court, on Friday for eight child sex offences, including four counts of rape, committed against two girls.

In victim impact statements read out in court, one survivor said she no longer sleeps well due to the abuse while the other said she “lives in constant fear”.

At a hearing in May, Poyner admitted the rapes as well as one count of assault by penetration, one of causing a child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two of sexual activity with a child.

Glenn Poyner court case
Glenn Poyner was sentenced for eight child sex offences (Jacob King/PA)

On Friday, Judge Peter Barrie jailed him for 19-and-a half years with an extended licence period of four-and-a-half years.

In a victim impact statement, one of the girls said she now suffers social anxiety and is “not confident when talking to people or trusting people”.

In the statement, read out by prosecutor Mark Connor, she said: “I don’t sleep well any more … I have previously suffered nightmares about the things that he would do to me.”

The second victim said in a statement: “I still jump when I see a yellow car or a man with a beard, I want to run because I know he will come after me, I live in constant fear.”

She added: “I know that my future has been affected, I could have done so much better without this.”

The judge told Poyner he considered him “dangerous”, adding: “I’m satisfied that there is a serious risk you may commit further … offences against young girls, teenage years and below.”

The judge added: “I think it is of the highest importance that you should be under close supervision for a substantial period after the date when you come to be released, even if that is the end of the determinant sentence I have imposed on you.

“I therefore think it is important for the protection of the public that I should impose an extended period of licence.”

Poyner will be eligible to be considered for parole after he serves two-thirds of his custodial sentence, he said.

The judge also made a sexual harm prevention order, banning him from contacting either victim directly or indirectly.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said Poyner was discharged from the RAF in June.

The Daily Mail previously reported Poyner was housed at RAF Benson, a military family estate near a primary school, after his guilty pleas, despite parents objecting.

Poyner was moved to the estate after he was threatened in the block housing he shared with colleagues, the newspaper reported.