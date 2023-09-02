Missing list after Maui wildfire falls slightly to 385

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing list after Maui wildfire falls slightly to 385

By Press Association
Hawaii governor Josh Green speaks at a news conference (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Hawaii governor Josh Green speaks at a news conference (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

The number of people on the official list of those missing from the Maui wildfire has been put at 385, nearly unchanged from a week earlier.

In a news release, Maui Police Department and the FBI said 245 people on the list of 388 published last week had been located and removed from the list, but a nearly equal number of new names had been added.

The update was a departure from what had been expected. A day earlier governor Josh Green had said he expected the number to fall below 100.

Wildfires Photo Gallery
Charred cars and buildings in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina (Jae C Hong/AP)

“We think the number has dropped down into the double digits, so thank God,” he said in a video posted to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the fire, which tore through Lahaina in a matter of hours on August 8 — the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century.

So far, the names of 50 people have been publicly released and five others have been identified but their names withheld because next of kin have not been reached. The rest have yet to be identified.

Initially more than 1,000 people were believed unaccounted for based on family, friends or acquaintances reporting them as missing. Officials narrowed that list down to 388 who were credibly considered missing and released the list of names to the public last week.

The list is compiled by the FBI and includes only “credible” names, defined as a first and last name provided by a person with a verified contact number.

New names on Friday’s updated list were added from the Red Cross, shelters and interested parties who contacted the FBI, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

He urged family members of the missing to submit their genetic data to help identify their relatives.

“If you have a loved one that you know is missing and you are a family member, it’s imperative that you get a DNA sample,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.