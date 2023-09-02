Russia ‘destroys Ukrainian drones targeting Crimean bridge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia ‘destroys Ukrainian drones targeting Crimean bridge’

By Press Association
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system fires towards Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut (AP Photo/Libkos)
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system fires towards Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut (AP Photo/Libkos)

Russia’s Defence Ministry says its forces have destroyed three Ukrainian drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.

One drone was destroyed late on Friday and two others early on Saturday, according to the ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

The Kerch bridge, a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

The Kerch bridge
The Kerch bridge (Alamy/PA)

An explosion in October, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. Another attack in July killed a couple and seriously wounded their daughter, and left a span of the roadway hanging perilously.

The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.

Two Ukrainian drones were also intercepted in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.

A woman was wounded on Saturday during shelling of a village in the Kursk region, also bordering Ukraine, regional governor Roman Starovoit said. He blamed Ukraine for the shelling.

Ukrainian authorities, who generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, did not say whether they launched the attacks. Drone strikes and shelling in border regions are a regular occurrence.

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that Russia had launched four missile strikes and 39 air strikes over the previous 24 hours, in addition to 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

UK military officials said on Saturday that Russia is risking splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south.

According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian defensive line.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday that Kyiv’s troops were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks next week, the Kremlin announced on Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal brokered by Ankara and the UN that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets safely despite the 18-month war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin and Mr Erdogan will meet on Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.