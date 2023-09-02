Hat-trick hero Son Heung-min leads Tottenham to win over Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hat-trick hero Son Heung-min leads Tottenham to win over Burnley

By Press Association
Son Heung-min’s hat-trick powered Tottenham to a 5-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor (Nick Potts/PA)
Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham came from behind to beat Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor and leave Vincent Kompany’s side pointless after three home games back in the Premier League.

Son cancelled out Lyle Foster’s early opener in the 16th minute and then, after goals from Cristian Romero and James Maddison had put Tottenham in control, he scored two in the space of four minutes just after the hour as Spurs made it 10 points from Ange Postecoglou’s first four league games in charge.

Spurs have boosted their attacking options with Friday’s signing of Brennan Johnson, not registered in time to make his debut here, but Son will carry much of the scoring burden after Harry Kane’s exit and his first goals since April will add to the sense of optimism amongst the travelling fans.

There was a stoppage-time consolation goal from Josh Brownhill but this was another chastening afternoon for Burnley.

There was no shyness in their play after opening defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa and their positive early approach was rewarded by Foster’s goal just four minutes in, but their high-risk possession game was then ruthlessly punished by Spurs.

The opening 15 minutes offered much encouragement. Just four minutes in Burnley won the ball inside their own half and quickly shuffled it left, where the impressive Luca Koleosho beat Pedro Porro to a through-ball and played in Foster for his second goal in as many league appearances.

The mood inside Turf Moor was buoyant as Burnley bossed possession and kept Tottenham pegged back, but it all changed in the 16th minute with the help of a simple ball over the top from Porro.

Son sprang forward to beat Dara O’Shea to the ball, then exchanged passes with Manor Solomon before clipping the ball over the advancing James Trafford.

Son Heung-min, right, scores Tottenham's equaliser
Son Heung-min, right, scores Tottenham’s equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tottenham were growing into the game, with Maddison pulling the strings and Burnley too often getting themselves in trouble with their attempts to play out from the back.

Pape Sarr saw a shot unconventionally blocked by Ameen Al-Dakhil, with the chance coming after Trafford’s clearance went straight to Dejan Kulusevski. Trafford then had to dive to his left to keep out a bending effort from Maddison before Porro sent an inviting chance wide.

The pressure told in first-half stoppage time as Burnley failed to clear a corner and the ball came for Romero to fire in from the edge of the area via the inside of the left-hand post, with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Kompany made two changes at the break as Hannes Delcroix and Brownhill replaced Sander Berge and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, with Brownhill quickly bending a shot narrowly over, but more sloppy play at the back from the Clarets was soon punished.

The under-pressure Al-Dhakil gave the ball away on the right and it was all too easy for Spurs to find Maddison in space on the edge of the box, his curling finish leaving Trafford with no chance.

Tottenham's James Maddison celebrates against Burnley
James Maddison celebrates (Richard Sellers/PA)

At the other end Foster raced on to a through-ball but Romero got a touch to his shot before Guglielmo Vicario touched it over.

Within minutes, Son put the game beyond Burnley. Solomon squared an inviting ball for him to fire in his second in the 63rd minute, and moments later he had the pace to get in behind the Burnley defence and collect Porro’s ball forward, beating Trafford to seal his hat-trick.

Brownhill slid in to get one back for Burnley in stoppage time but by then there was only half the Turf Moor crowd still on hand to see it.