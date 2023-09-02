Late Bryan Mbeumo goal earns Brentford a home draw against Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Late Bryan Mbeumo goal earns Brentford a home draw against Bournemouth

By Press Association
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, nearest camera, celebrates the late equaliser (John Walton/PA)
An added-time goal from Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

An early goal from Mathias Jansen was cancelled out by the visitors’ Dominic Solanke and David Brooks, before Mbeumo struck at the end to give Thomas Frank’s men a point.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth picked up their first away point of the season but will feel hard done by after a positive display at Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford piled on the pressure early on and Cherries goalkeeper Neto rushed out of his box and brought down last week’s scorer Kevin Schade to give the hosts an opportunity from a free-kick.

And the hosts converted their opportunity and took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Jensen looked set to cross the ball into the box but his quick thinking saw the Dane shoot at Neto’s near post, the Brazilian scrambled in an attempt to keep out the effort but VAR ruled the ball had crossed the line.

The Cherries sought a leveller through Ryan Christie in the 18th minute. The Scot slalomed his way through red and white shirts but his run was bizarrely intercepted by team-mate Solanke before he could test Mark Flekken from yards out.

And, testament to Frank’s fast-paced football, Brentford instantly responded through Vitaly Janelt who picked out  Schade, who was only prevented from doubling the lead by a post.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued in the 30th minute as the Cherries levelled through Solanke.

Marcos Senesi returned to Iraola’s starting XI and the Argentinian’s curved through-ball found the composed Solanke, who beat his marker before finishing in front of the away fans.

Frank’s decision to proceed with a back-four for a third consecutive league game paid dividends as midfielders Jensen, Janelt and Christian Norgaard held the lion’s share of first-half possession in a frantic match.

The hosts were quick out of the traps in the second half when Rico Henry gambled on the loose ball and expertly picked out the dangerous Mbeumo, who fluffed a golden chance to retake the lead when he shanked his effort wide.

Henry started a similar move in the 59th minute but Yoane Wissa’s missed shot was a reminder of how much Brentford needed the suspended Ivan Toney, on a day when they were starting to rue missed chances as Bournemouth gained momentum.

Flying full-back Henry’s 74th-minute corner found the head of Norgaard, who forced a stretched save from Neto.

Henry’s loose backpass was cruelly intercepted by the visitors three minutes later and, after some neat play in the area, Brooks scored for a second successive game to give Bournemouth a 2-1 advantage.

The home crowd demanded a response and they got it in added time through winger Mbeumo, who was the first to react to Nathan Collins’ long ball, earning the hosts a point.