Jude Bellingham nets late winner to continue stunning start at Real Madrid

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham celebrates Real Madrid’s win (Jose Breton/AP)
Jude Bellingham’s late goal kept Real Madrid’s winning streak alive after they beat Getafe 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

The visitors, for whom Mason Greenwood was not involved following his deadline-day loan signing, took the lead in the early stages of the game through Borja Mayoral before Joselu levelled after the break.

With the game heading towards a draw, England midfielder Bellingham continued his fine start to life in the Spanish capital with a late winner on his first appearance at the Bernabeu.

The three points see Real remain top of the LaLiga table regardless of the weekend’s remaining results, while Getafe drop to 13th.

Prior to the game, the Madrid members of Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning team were welcomed onto the pitch at the newly-renovated Bernabeu with a guard of honour from both sides.

However, the hosts got off to a poor start when Getafe took the lead 11 minutes in through Mayoral.

The former Real forward capitalised on a poor back-pass to break forward and slot the ball past Kepa.

Rodrygo had a chance just minutes later, firing a shot over the bar, and Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute when Bellingham was fouled in the area, but VAR overruled the decision.

David Soria was forced to make a great save from Luka Modric’s diving header, tipping his effort over the bar. Joselu sliced an effort wide and the forward had another great opportunity to level but Soria saved again.

Joselu found the net two minutes into the second half to equalise after Getafe were unable to clear the ball and the Spain international smashed the ball home first-time.

Substitute Toni Kroos then had an excellent opportunity to double the hosts’ lead, but his shot thundered off the post and Dani Carvajal was subsequently denied by the woodwork.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his late winner
Jude Bellingham celebrates his late winner (Jose Breton/AP)

Soria stepped in again to make saves from Joselu and Rodrygo, but Bellingham continued his stunning start in the Spanish capital with a last-minute winner.

The 20-year-old took advantage after Soria spilled the ball to roll it into the bottom corner, scoring his fifth league goal of the season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.