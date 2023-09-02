Medal for maritime captain who promotes safety after career-ending injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Medal for maritime captain who promotes safety after career-ending injury

By Press Association
Captain Ewan Rattray 37, from Aberdeen, who is among 11 new recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal (Department for Transport/PA)
Captain Ewan Rattray 37, from Aberdeen, who is among 11 new recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal (Department for Transport/PA)

A maritime captain who promotes seafarer safety after suffering a career-ending injury has been awarded a medal.

Captain Ewan Rattray, 37, from Aberdeen, is among 11 new recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.

His career as a shipping pilot was halted in 2019 when his leg was crushed while climbing a ladder to board a vessel.

While undergoing medical treatment and adapting to a desk job within the sector, he researched and campaigned for improved safety for those in his previous role.

This led the International Maritime Organisation to review the rules governing the safe movement of maritime pilots to and from vessels.

Captain Rattray has also written about his mental health struggles following the accident.

Merchant Navy Medals are awarded by the DfT for outstanding service by seafarers.

Captain Rattray said: “The maritime industry has always held a special place in my heart.

“To be awarded the Merchant Navy Medal is a great honour.

“There is a remarkable team of international pilots and seafarers, tirelessly working behind the scenes to ensure the safety of maritime pilots.

“To be acknowledged for my contribution to this noble effort is a humbling experience.

“I personally faced an injury during my career as a maritime pilot, and it sparked a motivation within me to assist and contribute wherever I could.”

Another of the latest recipients of a Merchant Navy Medal is Katy Womersley, 45, from Glasgow.

She has championed diversity, managing hundreds of officer cadets and inspiring disadvantaged young people to pursue careers in the maritime sector.

Ms Womersley said: “It is a great honour to receive this prestigious award.

“I have been inspired by so many great people in this industry, throughout my career at sea and ashore, who are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment.

“I hope our conversations about diversity will transform into tangible actions and our commitment will pave the way for future generations of seafarers.”

Maritime minister Baroness Vere said: “I am delighted that 11 mariners, including Captain Rattray and Katy Womersley, have been selected to receive this very special honour.

“Their unwavering dedication, exemplary service and profound contributions have not only shown the UK’s maritime industry at its best, but also set an inspiring standard for others to follow.

“Their achievements are a testament to the exceptional talent and commitment present within our maritime sector.”