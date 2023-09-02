What the papers say – September 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – September 3

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The crisis surrounding potentially crumbling schools and public buildings continues to play a prominent role on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

But the front pages serve up a range of different topics to end the week.

Sunday People focuses on the issues facing schools, saying 7,000 more are at risk of closure amid a “desperate scramble” to check the concrete in the buildings.

There is a fresh fear from the crisis in The Sunday Times, as it says buildings under threat from crumbling concrete could also house asbestos.

The Observer also concentrates on the problem as it hears from a senior whistleblower from within the civil service that ministers and advisers were “dangerously complacent” about the issue.

As always on a Sunday, there is a range of political stories on the front pages – the Daily Express hearing from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he is on course to halve inflation by Christmas.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on airport expansions, saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will go against advice to halt any extra capacity as he takes a “pragmatic” approach to net zero pledges.

Political finance is the subject of The Independent, which says major donors are switching from the Conservatives to the Labour.

The Daily Mirror gives over its front page to leaked security secrets, saying hackers linked to Russia have got their hands on details about the nuclear weapons base at Faslane and other sensitive sites.

The Mail on Sunday focuses on an article by Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy in which he reveals every frontline worker at the supermarket will be offered a body camera in a bid to combat the growing number of attacks on staff.

And the Daily Star Sunday tells the story of a woman who has fallen in love with a rollercoaster.