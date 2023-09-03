HS2 train designs recognised for environmental credentials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HS2 train designs recognised for environmental credentials

By Press Association
Designs of HS2’s 225mph trains have been recognised for their environmental credentials, according to the company building the high-speed railway (HS2 Ltd/PA)
Designs of HS2’s 225mph trains have been recognised for their environmental credentials, according to the company building the high-speed railway.

HS2 Ltd said its trains are the first in the world to achieve the British Standard Institute’s PAS 2080 global accreditation, which assesses carbon management in infrastructure.

A joint venture between Hitachi and Alstom has designed the trains to “optimise” their weight and prioritise the use of recycled and recyclable material, HS2 Ltd said.

An artist's impression of a HS2 train
An artist’s impression of a HS2 train (HS2 Ltd/PA)

Energy consumption will be cut by improvements in aerodynamics, and the model’s traction system and electric motors will be “highly energy efficient”, the company added.

The design is based on the Frecciarossa high-speed train operating in Italy and Spain.

HS2 Ltd awarded a £2 billion contract to design, build and maintain 54 trains to the Hitachi Rail and Alstom partnership in December 2021.

The trains are due to begin rolling off production lines in around 2027, with different stages carried out in County Durham, Crewe and Derby.

HS2 Ltd head of delivery of rolling stock Bernie Rowell said: “We’re delighted that our train is the first in the world to be recognised for its low-carbon credentials.

“It is testament to our determination to deliver a low-carbon mass transit high-speed rail system for Britain.

“HS2 will persuade people to choose the train over the car and plane and help the UK reach net zero by 2050.”

Hitachi Rail UK and Ireland chief director Jim Brewin said: “HS2 challenged us to meet this certification as part of our competitive pitch, and we’re proud to be achieving it.

“HS2 trains have gone through a design process of unparalleled rigour – becoming more aerodynamic, more energy-efficient, lighter, leaner and greener.”