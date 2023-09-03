In Pictures: September sunshine sparks rush to beaches and parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: September sunshine sparks rush to beaches and parks

By Press Association
Visitors explore the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Visitors explore the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

It may be September but glorious sunshine provided plenty of incentive for people to get out of their homes on Sunday morning.

In London’s Hyde Park deckchairs and trips on the boating lake were in demand while visitors to the capital could admire attractions such as Tower Bridge at their best.

Boscombe beach was just one to get an influx of visitors as Britons took advantage of the ideal conditions for sea swimming and sunbathing.

People enjoying the warm weather on a fairground ride at Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Boscombe beach was a lure for many visitors (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on the sea front at Boscombe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Near Birmingham, sunflower fields near Wythall were a place for people to lap up the conditions.

A sunflower field near Birmingham also drew visitors (Jacob King/PA)
Two bees approach a plant at the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

The blue skies were perfect weather for those on Bournemouth beach to watch performers at the town’s air festival.

Bournemouth Air Festival
A Lancaster bomber, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, performs for the crowds at the Bournemouth Air Festival in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth Air Festival
A member of the Tiger parachute display team lands on Bournemouth beach during the Bournemouth Air Festival in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, in London there was plenty of opportunity for sedate relaxation in deckchairs or to take to the water.

People enjoy the warm weather boating in Hyde Park in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The boating lake at Hyde Park did brisk business on a sunny day (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Deckchairs were in demand in Hyde Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather in Hyde Park in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A woman walks along Tower Bridge in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Early morning sunshine at Tower Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)