In Pictures: September sunshine sparks rush to beaches and parks

It may be September but glorious sunshine provided plenty of incentive for people to get out of their homes on Sunday morning.

In London’s Hyde Park deckchairs and trips on the boating lake were in demand while visitors to the capital could admire attractions such as Tower Bridge at their best.

Boscombe beach was just one to get an influx of visitors as Britons took advantage of the ideal conditions for sea swimming and sunbathing.

People enjoying the warm weather on a fairground ride at Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Boscombe beach was a lure for many visitors (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoying the warm weather on the sea front at Boscombe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Near Birmingham, sunflower fields near Wythall were a place for people to lap up the conditions.

A sunflower field near Birmingham also drew visitors (Jacob King/PA)

Two bees approach a plant at the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

The blue skies were perfect weather for those on Bournemouth beach to watch performers at the town’s air festival.

A Lancaster bomber, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, performs for the crowds at the Bournemouth Air Festival in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A member of the Tiger parachute display team lands on Bournemouth beach during the Bournemouth Air Festival in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, in London there was plenty of opportunity for sedate relaxation in deckchairs or to take to the water.

People enjoy the warm weather boating in Hyde Park in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The boating lake at Hyde Park did brisk business on a sunny day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Deckchairs were in demand in Hyde Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

People enjoying the warm weather in Hyde Park in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A woman walks along Tower Bridge in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)