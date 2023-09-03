Aerosmith star Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to Maui

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aerosmith star Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to Maui

By Press Association
Steven Tyler performs at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia on Saturday (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Steven Tyler performs at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia on Saturday (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler wants his fans to visit the Hawaiian island of Maui to help its economy recover from last month’s devastating wildfires.

Tyler, who has a home on Maui, told the audience at the opening night of the band’s farewell tour in Philadelphia on Saturday night not to be afraid to book a holiday on the island.

While fires destroyed the town of Lahaina, other tourist resort spots elsewhere on Maui were untouched and remain open.

But they are struggling with reduced bookings after Hawaiian officials initially told tourists to stay away.

Officials reversed that guidance after it became apparent how much the fires had impacted Maui’s tourist-based economy.

Maui
Tyler described the island as a ‘place to go and do, you know, the love thing’ (Alamy/PA)

“When you think about Lahaina, think about south Maui,” Tyler told the audience at the Wells Fargo Centre shortly before performing the band’s biggest hit, Dream On.

“Paia and Hana – it’s still there,” he said of two other Maui resort towns unscathed by the fires.

“It’s a place to go and do, you know, the love thing. It’s still open, it’s still happening.

“Everything’s beautiful, except we gotta come there and make it more beautiful, OK?”

The number of people listed as missing from the fires stood at 385 on Friday, Hawaii officials said.

The flames turned Lahaina into rubble in a few short hours on August 8.

Wind gusts topping 60mph ripped through the town, causing the flames to spread exceptionally quickly.

Half the town’s 12,000 residents are now living in hotels and short-term holiday rentals.

Reconstruction is expected to take years and cost billions.