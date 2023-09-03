‘Targeted help needed for those choosing between heat and medical equipment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Targeted help needed for those choosing between heat and medical equipment’

By Press Association
More targeted help is needed for people living with MND who require a lot of electricity to power special medical devices, a charity has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
More help is needed for vulnerable people this winter as those with particular health issues and their families face “impossible choices” on energy costs, a charity has said.

Some families with the highest levels of care have described how they spend up to £900 a month on electricity alone, because of the cost of running special medical equipment, the MND (motor neurone disease) Association said.

The charity said some people have been cutting back on food and turning down their heating to cope with rising costs, and it has called for better targeted support to help those in need.

A small survey of 83 individuals or households affected by MND suggested that just over a quarter (28%) had reduced their use of assistive equipment in the past 12 months in response to rising energy costs, while more than half (51%) reported their household had experienced difficulties paying for food, home heating and energy in that period.

While respondents were from across the UK, the majority were living in England, 63% were living with MND, and around a third were carers, relatives or friends.

The MND Association, launching its Through The Roof campaign, has called on the Government to implement targeted support with energy costs for people with MND, and to consult on long-term measures to support vulnerable households with energy costs, such as an energy social tariff.

Alex Massey, head of campaigning, policy and public affairs from the MND Association said: “The findings of our Through The Roof report must come as a wake-up call for Government.

“People living with and affected by MND are having to make impossible choices between using essential equipment and facing costs they cannot afford. Winter is looming, and we’re adamant that people with MND shouldn’t spend precious time worrying about whether to eat, heat their home or turn on vital equipment.

“We need Government to do more to help vulnerable people and deliver on their overdue promise for a consultation.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We recognise people are concerned about cost of living challenges and we will continue to support vulnerable households with their energy bills.

“The Government spent around £40 billion covering half a typical household’s energy bill over the winter, and additional help is available for the most vulnerable through an increase to the Warm Home Discount – from which we expect over three million households to benefit – with a further £150 available for disabled people.

“Energy prices have now fallen significantly and we are keeping options under review, including for the most vulnerable households.”