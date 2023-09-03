Joint pain ‘affecting women more than men’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joint pain ‘affecting women more than men’

By Press Association
Joint pain was found to have a significantly higher impact on women (Alamy)
Joint pain can have a “significantly higher” impact on women both psychically and emotionally when compared with men, according to a new report.

Nuffield Health surveyed 8,000 people over the age of 16 as part of its Healthier Nation Index.

Almost half (47%) of women who reported joint pain said it impacted their sleep, while 44% said it affected their emotional wellbeing.

This is compared with 37% of men whose sleep was disturbed and 34% who said joint pain was impacting them emotionally.

Overall, Nuffield Health found women were more likely to suffer joint pain, with 80% reporting past or current pain compared with 77% of men.

Half of all people who responded to the index with joint pain said their physical health had got worse in the last year, with 40% reporting a decline in mental health.

It also found sleep in particular is impacted, with 56% of those suffering saying sleep had got worse in the last year compared with 37% of people who said they had never suffered joint pain.

Marc Holl, head of primary care at Nuffield Health, said: “Joint pain has been ignored for far too long, and our data shows the shocking extent to which it is impacting the nation.

“It affects everything: working, sleeping, walking, exercising and even resting. When we look at the worrying numbers of people, and particularly women, such things are only going to get worse.”

A report by Versus Arthritis – The State of Musculoskeletal Health 2023 – estimates that more than 10 million people are currently living with osteoarthritis in the UK, while more than 20 million have a musculoskeletal (MSK) condition, which can affect the bones, joints, muscles and spine.

The organisation estimates that 11.6 million people with MSK conditions are women, compared with 8.7 million men.

It also said people from a deprived background are more likely to report arthritis or a long-term MSK condition.

MSK conditions are included in the Government’s Major Conditions Strategy, which will aim to tackle health inequality and improve the outcomes of bad health over the next five years.

The framework will also focus on cancers, mental ill health, dementia, chronic respiratory disease and cardiovascular disease – including stroke and diabetes.

Nuffield Health released its report to mark start of Pain Awareness Month.