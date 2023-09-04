What the papers say – September 4

The school building crisis continues to dominate the front pages at the start of the working week.

The Guardian and the i have kicked off the week with headlines firmly focused on the back-to-school headache that is plaguing the education system; however, even though MPs want to see schools made safe for Britain’s youngsters, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has advised there is no “extra cash” available for repairs.

The Times reports that hundreds of schools are still in the dark over safety fears for students.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reveals a rise in council workers who have been approved to log-on from far-flung beaches and holiday spots.

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour leader Kier Starmer’s pledge to Brits that income taxes will be lowered under an opposition government, which he hopes will help ease the “burden on hardworking people”.

Meanwhile, Metro says Tesco boss Ken Murphy has called on MPs to introduce further protections for workers after a spike in violent attacks on supermarket staff resulted in workers being issued with body cameras to help keep them safe.

Monday’s Daily Telegraph also has its eyes set on politics, revealing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to backflip on a ban on onshore wind farms to avoid a Tory rebellion.

The Sun carries rugby legend Danny Cipriani’s claims against former England head coach Eddie Jones.

The Daily Star says the mercury will hit 33 degrees on Monday, which is shaping up as Britain’s hottest day of the year.

The Financial Times has revealed Soviet banks are being propped up by Chinese cash as sanctions imposed over the Ukrainian invasion strengthen their chokehold on the Kremlin.