Fundraising appeal for funeral of toddler hit by vehicle tops £16,000

By Press Association
Two-year-old Isabella Tucker died after being struck by a car while on holiday in Horsley Hale, near Littleport in Cambeidgeshire (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)
A crowdfunding appeal for the funeral of a toddler who was hit by a vehicle at a holiday park has raised more than £16,000.

Two-year-old Isabella Tucker was struck at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, Cambridgeshire, on Friday August 25.

Cambridgeshire Police said a 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, and later bailed until November.

Isabella, from Ronald Street in Shadwell, east London, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, after the incident, which happened at about 6.45pm.

Despite efforts to save her she died of her injuries.

Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, said in a tribute released through police that Isabella was a “beautiful daughter and little sister”.

Arune Bastyte, who set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Isabella’s funeral, said the youngster had been playing with her sister and cousins on a family holiday.

Ms Bastyte, who described herself as Ms Sprainyte’s best friend, set a target of £15,000, and more than £16,000 has been pledged to date.

Writing on the website, she said: “A time that was supposed to be for making good memories turned into our worst nightmare when Isabella was struck and killed by a car.

“As we struggle to come to terms with Isabella’s death, I am trying to help Vaida organise a funeral to mourn the loss of her baby girl and celebrate her life.

“The burial we wish to have costs £15,000 and we are trying to raise these funds to support Vaida and her family as they navigate this terrible time.”

Ms Bastyte said some of the money will also be used for mental health support for Ms Sprainyte and her eldest daughter, “who witnessed this tragic incident”.

She thanked people for their “kind words, messages, and prayers”.