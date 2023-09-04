Youth, 15, admits attempted GBH after stabbing teacher in school corridor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youth, 15, admits attempted GBH after stabbing teacher in school corridor

By Press Association
A boy has admitted attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident at Tewkesbury Academy in July (Ben Birchall/PA)
A teenager has admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, admitted on Monday to attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound maths teacher Jamie Sansom in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, at the start of a two-day trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack on July 10 at Tewkesbury Academy.

Tewkesbury incident
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a stab wound in the attack (Tewkesbury Academy/PA)

Remanding the teenager into a youth detention facility, District Judge Lynne Matthews told him: “We’ll need to know more about you and the court will need to hear proposals from the youth offending team.

“I don’t know what your sentence will be – I’m not going to guess.

“You will be sentenced on September 28. You will be remanded until September 28 which means I’m not sending you home.”

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” after the attack.

The boy was due to stand trial charged with a more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of attempted wounding with intent.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on the same day he was attacked and said he was “recovering well”.

The defendant was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on September 28.